Terri Lynn Jones, of Madison died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 12-1 PM at Elkins East Chapel. A graveside service will be at 2 PM at Grassy Cemetery with Bro. Bill Barlow officiating.
Mrs. Jones was very close to her Purple Family with Prince.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Jones; infant son, Joseph Jones; father, Lester Hall; Malloy and Nell Robinson.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her children, Laura Watkins (Tevin), Haley Jones (Joey), and Brody Jones (Sara); mother, Donna Roll (Allen); grandchildren, Brayden Jones, Vayda Smith, Eli Hamlin, Emma Hamlin, CJ Jones, and Jaxson Jones; siblings, Melissa Martin (Richard), Rita Stevenson (Bill), and Eddie Hammond (Julie).
Pallbearers will be Brody Jones, Trey Stevenson, Caiden Stevenson, Bill Stevenson, Eddie Hammond, and Noah Hammond.
