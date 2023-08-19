Terry Barnes Eubank of Pulaski, TN passed away on August 18th, 2023 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was born on December 17th, 1941 in Giles County, TN and was 81 years old.
Terry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid Tennessee Volunteer football fan. He enjoyed visiting Hardees and adored the Stella Community. Terry loved grilling, taking care of hummingbirds, and being with his family.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 21st, 2023 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The Funeral Service will follow at 2:00pm on Monday, August 21st, 2023 in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The burial will take place at Stella Cemetery.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Eubank, first wife, Shirley Ann Eubank, Brother, Billy Don Eubank, Sister-in-law, Joyce Eubank, Brother-in-law, Ray Eaton, Mother-in-Law, Anna Lee Carroll, and Father-in-law, Buford J. Carroll
He is survived by,
His wife, Donna Eubank of Pulaski, TN
Sons, Darryl (Teresa) Eubank of Pulaski, TN
Terry Dale (Katrina) Eubank of Pulaski, TN
Daughter, Dana (Todd) Eubank Hatfield of Pulaski, TN
Bonus Kids, Jeana Mills of Pulaski, TN
Amanda (Brandon) Miles of Spring Hill, TN
Bryan Berry of Pulaski, TN
Grandchildren, Clay Eubank, Blair (Will) Ford, Sam Hatfield, Lucas Hatfield, and Camden Eubank
Great Grandchild, Khloe Ford
9 Bonus Grandchildren, and several Nieces and Nephews also survive.
Bennet-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
