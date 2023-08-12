Terry Barnett, 76, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara, and also children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 P.M. at Bonnertown Cemetery with Bro. Chris Joiner officiating.
