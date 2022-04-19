Terry Chad Garland, age 43, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a self-employed carpenter, and of the Christian Faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Terry Ray and Rachel Ellowise Evans Garland; grandparents, Virgil and Wyvonia Garland and Rachel Holland.
He is survived by two sons, Logan Garland, and Colton Garland, both of Murfreesboro, TN; one daughter, Alyssa Coleman of Lawrenceburg, TN; two grandchildren; one brother, Terry Bo Garland of Murfreesboro, TN; several aunts and uncles.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Thursday, April 21, 2022. Interment will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.