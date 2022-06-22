Terry Douglas Bassham, age 42, passed away on May 31, 2022, at his home in Brooklyn, New York due to complications of pneumonia. He had moved there in 2006 following graduation from The University of Memphis. Terry was born June 14, 1979.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thelbert Martin and Thomas and Nelle Bassham, great grandparents, Oscar and Ruth Daughtry and Leonard and Ocia Bassham. In addition, his uncle, Brian Martin who passed away in 2013.
Terry’s survivors include parents, Doug and Kathy Bassham of Pulaski, daughter, Olivia Ruth Bassham of Queens, New York, sister, Ericka Lawing of Murfreesboro, grandmother, Sue Martin of Pulaski, niece, Savanna Lawing of Columbia and nephew Mason Lawing of Murfreesboro. Several aunts and uncles and other relatives survive, along with a host of friends both in Giles County as well as New York. He was well loved by all who knew him.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to your favorite charity or to Giles County Library in Terry’s name.
Visitation will be on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. The memorial service will begin at 3:00 PM, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
