Terry Gladney , age 77 of Franklin, TN, passed away June 18, 2022 at home. He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,and aChristian. After leaving the state department of education he became a sales representative with a textbook company. After many successful years he retired as a regional manager with Harcourt Brace Jovanovich. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10:00 am. Jim Taylor will be officiating. Burial will follow in Richardson Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
God-daughter- Tracy Davis Smyrna, TN
Prceded in death by:
Mother- Edith Putman DePoyster
Brother- Denver Gladney
Grandparents- Lee & Verdie Putman
Oscar & Omie Gladney
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.