Terry Gladney , age 77 of Franklin, TN, passed away June 18, 2022 at home. He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,and aChristian. After leaving the state department of education he became a sales representative with a textbook company. After many successful years he retired as a regional manager with Harcourt Brace Jovanovich.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10:00 am.  Jim Taylor will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Richardson Chapel Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

God-daughter-                   Tracy Davis                      Smyrna, TN

Prceded in death by:

Mother- Edith Putman DePoyster

Brother- Denver Gladney

Grandparents- Lee & Verdie Putman

                           Oscar & Omie Gladney

