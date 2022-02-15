Terry Grayson Bourn was born June 18, 1958, in Florence, Alabama to Kenneth and Clara Hanback Bourn. He passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at NAMC.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 3-4 PM at Elkins East Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 4:30 PM at Butler Cemetery with Bro. Pat Driskell officiating.
Terry was a 1976 graduate of Brooks High School and a member of Center Star United Methodist Church. He was employed by Champion/International Papers for over 30 years.
Terry was a kindhearted, easy going man who loved motorcycles, hunting for arrowheads, and deer hunting. Most of all he loved his family and always worked hard to provide for them.
His pride and joy were his children, Grayson Bourn (Victoria), Sarah Dawkins (Sammy), and Adam Bourn; grandsons, Wyatt and Lincoln Bourn.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Clara (Sweetpea) Bourn.
He is survived by his wife Claire Rountree Bourn; his children and grandchildren; father, Kenneth Bourn (Betty); siblings, Donna Phillips (Johnny), Mark Bourn (Mirna), Melissa Scogin (Mark), and Beth Purser (David); and many more relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be brothers-in-law, Johnny Phillips, Mark Scogin, and David Purser, and nephews, Jason Phillips, Michael Phillips, and Alex Purser.
Many thanks to Dr. George Evans and his staff for the years they cared for Terry, and to the 2nd floor ICU doctors and nurses at NAMC for their excellent care these last two weeks.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.