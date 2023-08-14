Terry Lee Yokley, age 70, of Ethridge, TN passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired owner of Yokley Logging, and a member of Thousand Hills Cowboy Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlin and Imogene Rose Yokley; and two brothers, Dale Yokley and Tommy Yokley.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Yokley; six children, Jamie Schisler, Angie Southern, Cory Southern (Rachel), Jessie Yokley, Boone Yokley, and Chantel Southern; thirteen grandchildren, Caitlin Kerr (Michael), Kaibry Staggs (Tanner), Nevaeh Burls, Jodyn Southern, Malakai Yokley, Kaydence Rigsby, Addysin Newton, Tandyn Southern, Dailon Hill, Briella Rose, Zander Hill, Emorie Rose, and Sutton Yokley; and three great-grandchildren, Maylee Kerr, Hazel Juarez, and Alayah Lenior.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
