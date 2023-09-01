Terry Neal Hunt, age 79, of Leoma, TN passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of Leoma Church of Christ. Mr. Hunt served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence William and Jennie L. Busby Hunt.
He is survived by his lifelong companion, Karen Dunkin of Leoma, TN; one brother, Jerry Hunt (Linda) of Leoma, TN; one son, Daron Dunkin (Mary) of Murfreesboro, TN; two grandchildren, Noah Dunkin and Taylor Dunkin; one niece, Kim Hooker (John) of Leoma, TN; two nephews, Michael Hunt (Stephanie) and Ricky Hunt, both of Leoma, TN; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, September 1, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 2, 2023, with Danny Pettus officiating. Interment will follow at Mimosa Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN with full military honors. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
