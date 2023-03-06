Terry Stephen Laveque, age 78, of Linden, TN passed away Monday, February 27, 2023, at his residence. He was a native of River Rouge, MI, and a self-employed welder. Mr. Laveque served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Joseph and Ruth Evelyn Collins Laveque; and one son, David Scott Laveque.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Jean Laveque; three daughters, Patsy Bailey, Terri Lynn Straw, and Leslie Ann Kinsey; one son, Terry Walter James Laveque; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at Kidd Cemetery at 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 8, 2023, with Tim Cunningham officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
