Terry “Ponytail” Wayne Reeves passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia. He was born in Pulaski, TN on November 11, 1948 and was 73 years old.
He was a loving father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family. Terry was a lifelong contractor who loved his work. He had a passion for building houses.
No services schedule at this time.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Thurman and Zuma Bell Johnson Reeves
wife, Jacqueline Gwynn Reeves
Son, Terry Reeves JR
Brother, Dale Reeves
Billy Reeves
Sister, Brenda Appleton
He is survived by his,
Daughter, Ashley (Wesley) Pugh of Pulaski, TN
Daughter, Heather (Mark) Dean of Newnan, GA
Daughter, Felicia (Chris) Arnett of Heflin, AL
Son, Jamie Edward Reeves of Pulaski, TN
Sister, Kathy Fralix of Pulaski, TN
Grandchildren, Eliza, L.J., Jackson, Kendall, Paisley, Riley, Caleb, Tristan, Carley, Dylan, Morgan, and Sidney
5 great-grandchildren
Several nieces and nephews also survive
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Terry W. Reeves.
