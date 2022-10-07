LOCAL OBITUARY

Terry “Ponytail” Wayne Reeves passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia.  He was born in Pulaski, TN on November 11, 1948 and was 73 years old.

He was a loving father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family. Terry was a lifelong contractor who loved his work. He had a passion for building houses.

No services schedule at this time.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Thurman and Zuma Bell Johnson Reeves

wife, Jacqueline Gwynn Reeves

Son, Terry Reeves JR

Brother, Dale Reeves

                Billy Reeves

Sister, Brenda Appleton

He is survived by his,

Daughter, Ashley (Wesley) Pugh of Pulaski, TN

Daughter, Heather (Mark) Dean of Newnan, GA

Daughter, Felicia (Chris) Arnett of Heflin, AL

Son, Jamie Edward Reeves of Pulaski, TN

Sister, Kathy Fralix of Pulaski, TN

Grandchildren, Eliza, L.J., Jackson, Kendall, Paisley, Riley, Caleb, Tristan, Carley, Dylan, Morgan, and Sidney

5 great-grandchildren

Several nieces and nephews also survive

Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Terry W. Reeves.

To plant a tree in memory of Terry Reeves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you