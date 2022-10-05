Terry White, 73, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a graduate of Lexington High School and a member of Rogersville Church of Christ. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his boys and grandkids. When Terry White was around there was never a dull moment. He was always laughing, smiling and aggravating.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Alex Bayes officiating. Burial will follow in Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eric White, Todd Palmer, Adam Mason, BJ McCarley, Tyler Puckett and Nathan Williams.
Mr. White was preceded in death by his wife, Jan White; father, William C. White; brothers, Tommy & Joel White and sister, Linda Mercks. He is survived by his sons, Allen (Cyndi) White, Eric (Megan) White and Jeremy White; grandchildren, Josh White, Allie White, Devan White, Jaiden McDaniel, Alec White, Tara White and Taylor White; great-grandson, Draco; mother, Lois White and brother, David White.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with the White family.
