Thelma Tonguett, age 86 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at NHC Scott. She loved reading. She retired from Scott Hospital and would later become a private duty health care giver. She will be remembered as a sweet person with a quick wit and was an inspiration to all of those she became close with. She had strong Christian beliefs and loved to read her Bible.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, John and Nannie Tonguett; Twin Sister, Velma Tounguett; Five Brothers; One Sister; God Child, Adam Pennington.
She is survived by her Best Friend, Bernadine Davis; Friend, Martha Belew; Cousin, Peggy McCandless; Several Nieces and Nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Graveside service to follow at John Lay Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
A special thanks to the Nurses and staff at NHC Scott for the care and love they extended to Ms. Thelma.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
