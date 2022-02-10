LOCAL OBITUARY

Theresa Lou French , age 67 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022.  She was a native of Montgomery County,TN,a manager for numberious convenient stores, anda member of the Church of The Living God.  Graveside Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Gardens on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.  Doug Colwell will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens.   

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday February 10, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Survivors are: 

Sons-                            Richard "Ricky" Stong  (Heather)              Athens, AL 

                                     Robert "Bob" Stong                                       Elkmont, AL 

Mother-                       Sue Mobley                                                    St. Joseph, TN 

Sisters-                       Kim Kirk                                                       St. Joseph, TN 

                                   Christina Gambrell                                       Florence, AL 

                                   Cindy Gaylor                                                 LaFollette, TN 

Life Long Partner-   Richard Howard Stong                                  Athens, AL 

4 Grandchildren- Skyla Lexi Stong, Riley Grace Stong, Chasity Moore, 

& Kayla Moore 

Preceded in death by: 

Father- Oliver Martin Duncan 

Daughter- Suzanne Stong 

Brother- Kenneth Duncan 

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Affinity Hospice for their Amazing Compassion and Bedside Manner.  

Recommended for you