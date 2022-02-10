Theresa Lou French , age 67 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022. She was a native of Montgomery County,TN,a manager for numberious convenient stores, anda member of the Church of The Living God. Graveside Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Gardens on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Doug Colwell will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday February 10, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Sons- Richard "Ricky" Stong (Heather) Athens, AL
Robert "Bob" Stong Elkmont, AL
Mother- Sue Mobley St. Joseph, TN
Sisters- Kim Kirk St. Joseph, TN
Christina Gambrell Florence, AL
Cindy Gaylor LaFollette, TN
Life Long Partner- Richard Howard Stong Athens, AL
4 Grandchildren- Skyla Lexi Stong, Riley Grace Stong, Chasity Moore,
& Kayla Moore
Preceded in death by:
Father- Oliver Martin Duncan
Daughter- Suzanne Stong
Brother- Kenneth Duncan
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Affinity Hospice for their Amazing Compassion and Bedside Manner.
