Thomas “Tommy” Craig Ussery, formally of Pulaski, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Southaven, Mississippi. He was born in Pulaski, TN on May 16, 1966 and was 56 years old.
He was a loving husband, son, brother, and uncle. He served in the US Air National Guard and US Air Force and was a 30-year veteran. He served in multiple deployments including Iraq Freedom and Enduring Freedom. Tommy always helped out fellow veterans and remained friends with all he served with and was a wonderful friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed arrowhead hunting, collecting coins, and riding four-wheelers.
Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, April 18th 2023 at 2:00pm at Giles Memory Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Ussery
He is survived by his,
Wife, Lori Ussery of Southaven, MS
Mother, Fayla Craig Ussery of Pulaski, TN
Brother, Bobby (Christine) Ussery of Columbia, TN
Nephews, Bobby III, Spencer (Laura), and Warner Ussery
Several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Thomas “Tommy”
Craig Ussery.
