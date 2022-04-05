Thomas Dalton McCarley of Pulaski, Tennessee, passed away at his home on Monday April 4, 2022 at the age of 85 years old. He was born in Whitehead, Alabama on April 2, 1936
He was retired from the Giles County Highway Department where he worked as supervisor and in interstate paving. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and riding his ATV.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Parsons McCarley, parents, Cleveland and Verder Evelyn Springer McCarley, sister, Betty Sheets, and brother, Sherrill McCarley.
He is survived by his,
Sister, Jill Mae Drake of Pulaski
Sister, Elaine Medley of Pulaski
Sister, Judy (Johnny) Vincent of Pulaski
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Thomas Dalton McCarley.
