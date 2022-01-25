Thomas Edward White, 62, of Lexington, passed away January 24, 2022, at his residence. Tommy was a carpenter and of the Church of Christ faith.
Survivors include:
Mother: Frances Davis White
Brothers: Terry Allen White & David Wayne White
Preceded in death by:
Father: William Carl White
Brother: Joel Glen White
Sister: Linda Sue Murks
There are no services planned at this time.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
