LOCAL OBITUARY

Thomas Edward White, 62, of Lexington, passed away January 24, 2022, at his residence.  Tommy was a carpenter and of the Church of Christ faith.

Survivors include:

            Mother:  Frances Davis White

            Brothers:  Terry Allen White & David Wayne White

Preceded in death by:

            Father:  William Carl White

            Brother:  Joel Glen White

            Sister:  Linda Sue Murks

There are no services planned at this time.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you