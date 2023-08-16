Thomas Elliot “Tommy” Lind, 62, of Killen, AL, passed away August 14, 2023 at his home. Tommy was a painter by trade and was born in Loretto, TN.
Tommy is survived by:
Brother: Bobby Lind
Sisters: Donna Richardson (Tim) & Jennifer McDonald (Shane)
Numerous Nieces and Nephews
Beloved Dog: Shadow
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: Robert Edward Lind, Sr. and Willie Marguerite Thornton Lind
Sister: Dian Horton Paris
Visitation will be Thursday, August 17, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held graveside at 11:30 A.M. at Richardson Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
