LOCAL OBIT

Thomas Elliot “Tommy” Lind, 62, of Killen, AL, passed away August 14, 2023 at his home. Tommy was a painter by trade and was born in Loretto, TN.

Tommy is survived by:

Brother: Bobby Lind

Sisters: Donna Richardson (Tim) & Jennifer McDonald (Shane)

Numerous Nieces and Nephews

Beloved Dog: Shadow

He was preceded in death by:

Parents: Robert Edward Lind, Sr. and Willie Marguerite Thornton Lind

Sister: Dian Horton Paris

Visitation will be Thursday, August 17, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held graveside at 11:30 A.M. at Richardson Chapel Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

