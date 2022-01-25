Thomas Franklin Richardson age 87, of Lexington, Alabama met his Savior on January 24, 2022 after a short illness. He was retired from Martin Industries/ Foundry of the Shoals where he worked for 43 years.
Thomas was a soft- spoken, caring man who loved the Lord with his whole heart and truly showed the love of Christ in everything he did. His sense of humor had everyone around him smiling. He loved to share stories and spend time with his grandchildren and great –grandchildren, who were the light of his life. Thomas took great joy in Southern Gospel singing and used his deep, bass voice to sing with the Corum Trio, Melody Five, and River City Quartet. He was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church and attended Mary’s Chapel. He leaves a legacy, desired by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Wilson and Lillian McGee Richardson, his wife, Frances Michael Richardson, brother Bobby Richardson, and sister, Lois Gist.
He is survived by his son, David Richardson (Susie), two grandchildren, Corey Richardson (Lauren) and Danielle Richardson; four great-grandchildren, Carter, Cole, and Claire Richardson and Devin Brittain; sisters, Barbara Roden (Lowell), Jerrie Hanback, and Ruth Holden; special friend and caregiver for many years, Frances Killen. He was loved by many nieces and nephews.
Special Thanks to Dr. Loren McCoy, Charlene Brown, and Nurses of Kindred Hospice.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday January 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Henry Melton, Tommy James, and Marcus Wilson will be officiating. With Burial to follow in Pettus Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday January 27, 2022 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Thursday January 27, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
