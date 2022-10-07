Thomas Gregory Wharton, age 55, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Maury Regional Hospital, Columbia, TN.
He was born in Pulaski, TN on October 14, 1966, preceded in death by his father, Thomas Buford Wharton, grandparents, George Wesley and Bessie Tyler, Ben and Vanna Wharton, uncle, Charles Tyler and cousin, Mark Tyler.
Visitation will be on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 5 PM until 7 PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 2 PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with burial to follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors are: mother, Dot Solomon, Pulaski, ex daughter in law, Maggie Harris Wharton, Cookeville, brother, Timothy Craig Wharton (Erin), West Moreland, TN, half brothers, James Marvin Solomon and Mary, Roanoke, VA, Johnny Wayne Solomon (Jeanette), Pulaski, half sister, Brenda Solomon Crabtree (Ray), Columbia, several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to, Giles County Humane Society, PO Box 237, Pulaski, TN, 38478, Highland Baptist Church, 1823 Mill Street, Pulaski, TN, 38478, or the organization of your choice.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.