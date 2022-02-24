Thomas J. Lightfoot, age 92, of Leoma, TN passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Randolph, TX, retired from Asarco, and of the Baptist Faith. Mr. Lightfoot was a member of the DAV, Elks Lodge, American Legion, and VFW. He was also a member of the Central Band of Cherokee. Mr. Lightfoot served his country honorably in the U.S. Army as a combat war veteran during the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Lightfoot, Sr., and Clara Mae Garner Lightfoot.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Norma Ruth Lightfoot of Leoma, TN; three children, Rebecca Ruth Case (Don) of Many, LA, Jackie Thomas Lightfoot (Rita) of Leoma, TN, and Sandra Louise Garner (Brad) of Amarillo, TX; five grandchildren, Melissa Duffy (Mark) of Leesville, LA, Lori Anderson (Tim) of Spring, TX, Brandie Clark (Thomas) of AK, Josh Brown of Amarillo, TX, and Kaila Lightfoot of Leoma, TN; seven great-grandchildren, Brandon Duffy (Dona), Sara Duffy Sonsalla (Tyler), Megan Dingus, Devon Anderson, Grace Anderson, Casen Thomas Anderson, and Logan Clifton; one great-great-grandchild, Luna Sobora Duffy; and two sisters, Clarene Lightfoot Overall of Cleburne, TX and Tommie Cannon of Canadian, TX.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.