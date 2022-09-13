Thomas Jerome Jaycox of Pulaski passed away on September 4th, 2022 at his home in Minor Hill. He was born in Fort Brag, NC on September 21,1955 and was 66 years old.
He was a loving and devoted husband and brother. He served 22 years in the US Army. He devoted his whole life to serving this country. He was a lifelong member of WOPA and worked for DOD for 15 years. He loved motorcycles and always had a Harley Davidson. Jerome was very humble and sweet and was a devoted Christian who always put the Lord first.
A visitation will be 2:00pm until 3:00pm Thursday, September 15th, 2022, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The memorial service will be at 3:00pm Thursday, September 15th,2022, in chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John William and Helen Richardson Jaycox, Sr.
He is survived by his,
Wife, Lisa Jaycox of Minor Hill
Daughters, Lara Parker, Alyssa Parker, Kendra Parker
Grandchildren, Lilith Parker-Nelson and Isaac Parker-Strother
Sister, Mary Stevens of Oldsmar, FL
Brother, John Jaycox, Jr. of Spring Hill, FL
Nieces, Kathy Jaycox, Cindy (Casey) Swain, and Tammy (Ian) Kaplan
Great nieces and nephews, Tim, John, Kelly, and Alex Swain, and Zoey, Keeley, and Maggie Kaplan
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Thomas Jerome Jaycox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.