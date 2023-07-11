Thomas Paul Bivins passed away July 3, 2023. He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on December 21, 1956, to the late Pauley Donald and Mary Lou Jones Bivins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Catherine Turner. He was a Truck Driver and lived in Sparta, Tennessee.
Survivors include his son, Logan Bivins and wife Jennifer of Campbellsville, grandson Remington Bivins, daughter Katrina, brother-in-law Ricky Turner, niece Christy Cline and her children, Wesley "Emily" Cline and Brittany Howell and her children, Zahara, Korbin, and Kyrie.
A gathering of friends will be held from 6:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
