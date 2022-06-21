LOCAL OBITUARY

Thomas Peneleton Bottoms, Sr., 78,  of Killen, passed away June 18, 2022, at his residence.  He was an electrician and member of the IBEW Local #558 (for 55 years), a past member of St. Joseph Fire Dept., a past member of the St. Joseph Lions Club and a Baptist.

Survivors include:

            Wife:  JoAnn Beuerlein Bottoms

            Sons:  Thomas Bottoms, Jr. (Kim), Kenneth Terry Bottoms & Jeffrey K. Bottoms (Tracy)

Grandchildren:  K.T. Bottoms(Natalie), Jeffrey Bottoms, Tommy Bottoms, Savannah Cothran(Tyler), Sam Bottoms, Tori Bottoms, Ella Bottoms, Max Bottoms & Harper Bottoms

            Great grandchildren:  Emmeline Hamner, Knox Cothran, Nolan Cothran & Tallulah Cothran

            Sisters-in-law:  Judy Bottoms, Martha Watkins, Mary Wilkisson & Linda Stutts

            Brothers-in-law:  Robert Beuerlein, James Beuerlein & Anthony Stutts

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Floyd M. Bottoms & Lillie M. Odem Bottoms

            Brother:  Kenneth J. Bottoms

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will be on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 11:00am, in the funeral home chapel, with Billy Beal officiating.  Burial will be at Loretto Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be:  K.T. Bottoms, II, Jeffrey Bottoms, II, Tommy Bottoms, III, Sam Bottoms, Max Bottoms, Tyler Cothran & Tyler Clark. 

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:  Shriners Children’s Hospital & St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

