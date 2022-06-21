Thomas Peneleton Bottoms, Sr., 78, of Killen, passed away June 18, 2022, at his residence. He was an electrician and member of the IBEW Local #558 (for 55 years), a past member of St. Joseph Fire Dept., a past member of the St. Joseph Lions Club and a Baptist.
Survivors include:
Wife: JoAnn Beuerlein Bottoms
Sons: Thomas Bottoms, Jr. (Kim), Kenneth Terry Bottoms & Jeffrey K. Bottoms (Tracy)
Grandchildren: K.T. Bottoms(Natalie), Jeffrey Bottoms, Tommy Bottoms, Savannah Cothran(Tyler), Sam Bottoms, Tori Bottoms, Ella Bottoms, Max Bottoms & Harper Bottoms
Great grandchildren: Emmeline Hamner, Knox Cothran, Nolan Cothran & Tallulah Cothran
Sisters-in-law: Judy Bottoms, Martha Watkins, Mary Wilkisson & Linda Stutts
Brothers-in-law: Robert Beuerlein, James Beuerlein & Anthony Stutts
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Floyd M. Bottoms & Lillie M. Odem Bottoms
Brother: Kenneth J. Bottoms
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 11:00am, in the funeral home chapel, with Billy Beal officiating. Burial will be at Loretto Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be: K.T. Bottoms, II, Jeffrey Bottoms, II, Tommy Bottoms, III, Sam Bottoms, Max Bottoms, Tyler Cothran & Tyler Clark.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Shriners Children’s Hospital & St. Jude Children’s Hospital
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
