Thomas (Buddy) Walker, 75, of Florence, AL, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022. He was born on March 4, 1944. He was a retired from Golden Flake Snack Foods after 32 years.
Visitation will on be Tuesday, December 6th, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday, December 7th at 1:00 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Chris Aday and Bro. Keith Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Garden.
He was preceded in death by his father Marvin Walker and mother Mamie McCluskey Teeples and numerous brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Marjorie Walker, daughters Felecia Smith & husband Brent, Waterloo and Keyna Walker, Florence. Granddaughter Kelsey Smith, Waterloo & fiancée’ Cameron, grandsons Justin Smith & wife Kaitlin, Florence and Dakota Burns & wife Destiny, Chattanooga, Tn. Great grandson Bowen Keith Smith and brother Bill Walker & wife June, Elkmont.
Anyone who knew him knew that he absolutely LOVED watching Alabama Football and the Atlanta Braves Baseball. His newest joy in his life was his great grandson Bowen, as he referred to him BIG BOY, he absolutely thought the world of that baby boy.
Pallbearers will be Justin Smith, Dakota Burns, Cameron Ramsey, Phillip Bugg, Damon Caterton and Buford Clanton.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Donnie Campbell, John David Moreland, Kevin Moreland and Ronald Walker.
We can never say enough how much we truly appreciate Dr. Lyman Mitchell for all of his Love and Dedication to helping him and our family. He never ever gave up on trying to help and heal him. THANK YOU so very much.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
