Thomas Wayne Mattox, age 72, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a preneed counselor for Neal Funeral Home, and a member of Main Street Baptist Church where he served as the Pastor.
He was preceded in death by his father, Palmer "Red" Mattox; his wife, Sandy Newton Mattox; and one brother, Keith Mattox.
He is survived by one daughter, Sonya Mattox of Ethridge, TN; two sons, Anthony Mattox of Lawrenceburg, TN and Micah Mattox (Shelly) of Summertown, TN; his mother, Elizabeth Mattox of Lawrenceburg, TN; seven grandchildren, Jesse Mattox, Austin Mattox, Carson Mattox, Cheyenne Mattox, Madeline Mattox, Haylie Mattox, and Isabella Mattox; and two brothers, Dennis Mattox (Barbara) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Gary Mattox (Arlana Cummings) of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, June 19, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 20, 2023, with Johnny Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
