Tiffany Caitlyn Sutton, age 28, died on Friday, January 7, 2022, in Alive Hospice, Nashville, TN.
She was born in Greenville, North Carolina on December 27, 1993, she was preceded in death by her mother, Patty Brymer.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 2 PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with burial to follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Survivors are: biological father, Elijah Rose, NC, parents, Roger and Kathy Dickerson, Pulaski, daughters, Addison Grace Smith, Pulaski, Allison Faith Smith, Pulaski, brother, Drew Paley, Lawrenceburg, sisters, Jordana Pittman, Ohio, Mikaela Sauls, Pulaski, Rebecca Sauls, Pulaski, Tia Rose, NC, Jadea Rose, NC, grandmother, Linda Faye Taylor, NC, 2 nephews and 1 niece.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
