Tikara Mary Black, age 38, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. In her spare time, she enjoyed to travel, spending time with her family, and had a great love for music.
She is preceded in death by her Son, Jordan Ward; Sister, Sederria Jones.
She is survived by her Parents, Darlene Bean and Felix Irizarry; Sons, Tristan and Issaiah Ward; Daughter, Jaedyn Ward; Brother, Stanley Bean; Sister, Akelia Luffman; Grandchildren, Lyrik and D’artagnan Mcknight; Special Friends, Reshia Deskin, Marquis Hampton, Austin Kimbrough, and Dorian Sumrall.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.pettusturnbo.com for the Black family.
