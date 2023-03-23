Tim Harwell, age 45 of Pulaski, passed away Thursday March 9, 2023 at his home.
Tim was born June 11, 1976 in Pulaski, TN to William Joseph Harwell and Linda Fry Compton. He was a Maintenance Technician at Farmer Brothers Company.
Visitation will be Friday March 24, 2023 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Survivors include his father Billy Joe Harwell of Pulaski, mother Linda Fry Compton of Pulaski, son Bryson Harwell of Florence, brother Chance Wilson (Candace) of Murfreesboro, sister Amy Cole (Kevin) of Pulaski, several nieces, nephews and numerous other relatives and friends.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
