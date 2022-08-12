Tim Schell, age 75, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. He was a native of Morenci, MI, retired from Reed Construction, of the Christian Faith, and a member of the NRA. He was famous for saying "Never let a skinny girl make your ice cream cone." Mr. Schell served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack J. and Dorothy D. Shaffer Schell; and one brother, Jack Thomas Schell.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Geraldine Schell of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, Beth Shedd (Stacey) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Stephanie Bonee (Jason) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Kitty Schell of Brundidge, AL; six grandchildren, Hannah Melton, Cole Duke (Tessa Rayfield), Chase Bonee (Liliana Sosa), Finn Duke (Emma Rochelle), Whitney Rose Bonee, and Jessa Shedd; and one great-grandchild, Forrest Green.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. No public services will be held. The family suggests memorials be made to Clothe Our Kids Lawrence County at First Farmers and Merchants Bank or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
