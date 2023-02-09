Timothy Brian Rogers passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Southern Tennessee Regional Pulaski. He was born in Columbia, TN on January 17, 1977 and was 46 years old.
Brian was a wonderful husband, father and son and loved his family. He was employed with NASA. Brian was a Christian man. He loved woodworking, farming, and was an avid outdoorsman. Brian was an amazing friend, who never met a stranger.
A visitation will be 4:00 until 7:00 Monday, February 13, 2023, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
A memorial service will follow at 7:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Margaret Southerland and Edd and Pauline Rogers
He was survived by,
Wife, Julie Tankersley Rogers of Minor Hill, Tennessee.
Son, Emery Rogers of Minor Hill, Tennessee
Son, Samuel Rogers of Minor Hill, Tennessee
Parents, Tony and Debbie Southerland Rogers of Minor Hill, Tennessee.
Brother, Keith (Katie) Rogers of Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Several aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Timothy Brian Rogers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.