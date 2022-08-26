Timothy David Brewer, 43, of Killen, AL, passed away August 24, 2022 at NAMC. Timothy was the Owner/Operator of Brewer’s Flooring and Brewer’s Carpet Cleaning and was of the Christian faith. He was a huge fan of Alabama Football and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
Timothy is survived by:
Mother: Patricia Cates Montgomery
Father: Thomas David Brewer
Wife & Soulmate: Tausha Bee
Children: Makenize Lavay, Breanna Faith Stokes, Tyler Gage Lavay, Landan Ivan Stokes, and Marcus Green
Brothers: Michael Eugene Montgomery and Kevin Brewer
Sisters: Melody Brewer and Angela Wallace
Numerous Nieces and Nephews
Timmy’s Sidekick and Fur Baby: Sabin
He was preceded in death by his brother James Roy Montgomery.
Visitation will be Friday, August 26, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Tim Grigsby officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Sam Odem, Chad Brown, Danny Bee, Scotty Jones, Dave Beck, and Josh Risner. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Lavay, Parker East, and Marcus Green.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
