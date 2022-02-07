Timothy Edward Morris of Pulaski passed away on Sunday, February 6th, 2022 at his home in Giles County. He was born in Pulaski on June 25th, 1967 and was 54 years old.
He was a loving son, brother, father, and grandfather. He was an active member of Scotts Hill Baptist Church. He loved to drag race, working on old cars, especially Pontiacs, hunting and fishing, and being outdoors. He was charismatic and loved to make people laugh.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home & Crematory.
Funeral Service will follow at 1:00pm in the Chapel of Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home & Crematory.
Burial will follow in Scotts Hill Cemetery.
He is survived by,
Parents, Charles and Helen Tankersley Morris of Pulaski, TN
Sister, Melonie Morris of Pulaski, TN
Daughter, Shelley (Eric) Britt of Leoma, TN
Son, Zackery Morris of Pulaski, TN
Daughter, Chasity (Timothy) Strickland of Pulaski, TN
Grandchildren, Bradley, Carlee, Presley, Hunter, Isabella, and Sophia.
First great grandson expected in August.
The family ask that everyone socials distance and wear masks while in attendance at services.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Timothy Edward Morris.
