Timothy Eugene Hamm , age 57 of Florence, AL passed away January 28, 2022. He was a native of Lauderdale County,AL, a retired brick mason,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 11:00 am. Malcolm Scott will be officiating. Burial will follow in Odems Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Lorie Fowler Hamm Florence, AL
Son- Wade Hamm Florence, AL
Daughter- Tonya Kobeck (DJ) Summertown, TN
Step Daughter- Stephanie Gile Florence, AL
Brothers- Larry Hamm Rogersville, AL
Barry Hamm Killen, AL
Sisters- Mittie Dickey Lawrenceburg, TN
Jennifer White Lawrenceburg, TN
Barbara Mitchell Lawrenceburg, TN
Patricia Rogers Sevierville, TN
Preceded in death by:
Parents- Paul & Ruth Watkins Hamm
Brothers- Ray & David Hamm
Sisters- Syble Ellis, Freda Adams, & Alice Robinson
