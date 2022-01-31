LOCAL OBITUARY

Timothy Eugene Hamm , age 57 of Florence, AL passed away January 28, 2022.  He was a native of Lauderdale County,AL, a retired brick mason,and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Malcolm Scott will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Odems Chapel Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm  to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

Wife-                                 Lorie Fowler Hamm                  Florence, AL

Son-                                  Wade Hamm                               Florence, AL

Daughter-                        Tonya Kobeck (DJ)                   Summertown, TN

Step Daughter-                Stephanie Gile                           Florence, AL

Brothers-                        Larry Hamm                                Rogersville, AL

                                         Barry Hamm                               Killen, AL

Sisters-                             Mittie Dickey                               Lawrenceburg, TN

                                          Jennifer White                             Lawrenceburg, TN

                                        Barbara Mitchell                         Lawrenceburg, TN

                                       Patricia Rogers                             Sevierville, TN

Preceded in death by:

Parents- Paul & Ruth Watkins Hamm

Brothers- Ray & David Hamm

Sisters- Syble Ellis, Freda Adams, & Alice Robinson

     

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Hamm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

