Timothy "Tim" Jacobs , age 64 of Ethridge, TN passed away Wednesday November 23, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a sudden illness.  He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.A Construction Worker,and of the Non Denomination faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday November 26, 2022 at 1:00 pm.  Barry Sells will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Shaw Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday November 26, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

 

Survivors are: 

Wife-                      Angela Jacobs                                    Ethridge, TN 

Son-                       Wesley Jacobs                                    Ethridge, TN 

Daughter-              Robin Jacobs Dickey                        Lawrenceburg, TN 

Brother-                Jimmy Jacobs                                    Lawrenceburg, TN 

5-Grandchildren- Kierra Dickey- Kaden Dickey- Kasey Dickey 

                               Travis Jacobs & Kyndall Jacobs 

Preceded In Death By: 

Father-     Dolan Jacobs 

Mother-    Faye Shelton Cole 

Brother-   David "Jake" Jacobs 

