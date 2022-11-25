Timothy "Tim" Jacobs , age 64 of Ethridge, TN passed away Wednesday November 23, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.A Construction Worker,and of the Non Denomination faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday November 26, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Barry Sells will be officiating. Burial will follow in Shaw Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday November 26, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Angela Jacobs Ethridge, TN
Son- Wesley Jacobs Ethridge, TN
Daughter- Robin Jacobs Dickey Lawrenceburg, TN
Brother- Jimmy Jacobs Lawrenceburg, TN
5-Grandchildren- Kierra Dickey- Kaden Dickey- Kasey Dickey
Travis Jacobs & Kyndall Jacobs
Preceded In Death By:
Father- Dolan Jacobs
Mother- Faye Shelton Cole
Brother- David "Jake" Jacobs
