Tina Louise Shepherd, age 61, of Summertown, TN passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. She was a native of Lewis County, TN, a homemaker, and of the Pentecostal Faith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vernard L. James; son-in-law, Mark Bunch; and one grandson, Nicholas Jones.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Shepherd of Summertown, TN; her mother, Mary Louise Nelson James of Hohenwald, TN; two daughters, Christie Bunch of Linden, TN and Tanna Luke (Robert) of Summertown, TN; three sons, Jason L. Walker of Summertown, TN, Tony Shepherd of Summertown, TN, and Jonthan Shepherd (Necole) of Hohenwald, TN twenty-two grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Sherry Thompson (Travis) of Hohenwald, TN; one brother, Jessie James (Tammy) of Lyles, TN; several nieces and nephews. Those serving as pallbearers will be Nathan Bunch, Joshua Bunch, Trent Walker, Ethan Walker, Austin Shepherd, and Kaden Shepherd.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 26, 2022, with Jon Shepherd officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Garden Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.