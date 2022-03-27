Todd B. Gordon

Todd Gordon, 52, of Rogersville, passed away surrounded by his family at his home on March 25, 2022.
Todd was known for his infectious smile and larger than life personality. He truly lived life to the fullest and loved with all his heart.
Visitation for Todd will be Monday, March 28th from 6 -8 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at Rogersville Church of Christ on Tuesday, March 29th at 12 noon. Burial will be in Dement Cemetery. Alex Bayes and Lendale Long will be officiating.
Todd is preceded in death by his father, Turner Ray Gordon and his son, Levi Gordon.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Gordon; children, Walker (Bailey) Gordon, Taylor Gordon and Erica (Dylan) Howell; grandchildren, Madison, Lilly, Lane, Timber and Grady Ray; mother, Linda Gordon and his brother, Tim (Vickie) Gordon.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Todd’s family.
