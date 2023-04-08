Todd Wayne Bush, age 56, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. His hobbies included his love for music, playing the guitar, being a Mustang enthusiast and watching Tennessee Vols football. He is remembered as having a great sense of humor along with a kind heart that loved helping others and lifting them up.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reeder Bush and Florene Justice Bush; grandmother, Sally Mae Justice; sisters Betty Rose, Charlcie Russell Bush, Cindy Kay Bush; aunts Onie Roberts and Louise Gulley.
He is survived by his brother, Frank Bush (Rhonda); sisters Diana Baker Jackson, Wanda Thomason (Jimbo), Jennie Bush; special nieces Kelli Stanford Tidwell and Hollie Bush; special friend Scott; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.