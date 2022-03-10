Tommy Barnett went to be with Jesus Wednesday morning, March 9th, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was surrounded by his family upon leaving this world. Tommy was born in Pulaski, TN on February 7th, 1952 and was 70 years old.
Tommy had a full life. Everyday he worked to show himself approved in the eyes of Jesus and his family. In all Tommy had done he worked hard and never quit. He was an employee at Gabriel for around 35 years. For 10 years he umpired little league baseball. He was an active deacon at Wales Baptist for 30 years and was an active member of The Gospel Music Association.
Tommy loved his family with all he had and was a dedicated husband for 48 years. He was an amazing father. His grandchildren were his greatest joy. He loved teaching Sunday school with Martha by his side. He loved gospel music, wrestling, and antique shopping. He never seen anything as a piece of junk and was always collecting scrap metal. Tommy loved to look for a good deal to make a quick buck. He was a great mentor to many.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 12th, 2022 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at Wales Baptist Church.
The Funeral Service will follow at 2:00pm at Wales Baptist Church.
Burial will follow at Giles Memory Gardens.
In Lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Tommie and Lena Jo Barnett as well as his sister, Edith Merritt
He is survived by;
His loving wife, Martha Barnett of Pulaski, TN
Daughter, Leigh Ann (Nathan) Peterson of Pulaski, TN
Son, Jason (Messina) Barnett of Pulaski, TN
Grandsons, Riley and Ethan Peterson
Sister, Mary Jane (Roger) Hardin of Athens, AL
Nieces and nephews, Mary Love, Shelly hardin, Micheal Merritt, and David Merritt
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements for Tommie Barnett
