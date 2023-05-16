Tommy Dale Pettus, Sr., 75, of Lexington, AL, passed away May 15, 2023 at Helen Keller Hospital. Tommy was the sixth son born of seven brothers to Wiley Edward and Reba Gladys Killen Pettus in Lexington, AL. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1966, where he played on the football team. Tommy was a retired Pipefitter and Plumber for Reynolds Metals Company and member of Local #760. He was a member of Killen Church of Christ. He was also a veteran of the United States Army Reserves.
Tommy was married to his high school sweetheart Elnora on January 6, 1967. They built a home and had a family of three children in Greenhill, AL.
Tommy was a dedicated Christian Man, who loved his family and put God first in his life. He would do anything to help his family and friends. He was always ready to help with any type of work needed by them.
Tommy loved his church work especially with his Barnabus Team and 39-ers. He loved to sing the hymns every service to God. He always had a song on his heart and love for his family and church.
Tommy was a sportsman. He loved fishing and hunting the best, especially with his best fishing buddies Mike and Travis. They loved being together.
Tommy loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. He always told them how proud he was of all their accomplishments and future plans.
Tommy and Elnora loved being together and went on a lot of cruises and trips over the years. He loved doing simple things on their farm over the years like having cattle. It was a lot of work, but also a lot of fun.
Tommy was a loving, self-made man and a simple man of God.
Tommy is survived by:
Wife: Elnora Clemmons Pettus
Son: Tommy Dale Pettus, Jr. (Michelle)
Daughters: Stephanie Dianne Thomas and Stacie Dawn Strait (Don)
Brother: Jimmie Daniel Pettus
Grandchildren: Tiffany Weaver (Andrew), Dustin Strait, Bailee Strait, Luke Pettus, and Cody Pettus
Great-grandchild: Leonidus Weaver
Numerous Nieces and Nephews
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: Wiley Edward Pettus and Reba Gladys Killen Pettus
(5) Brothers: Auvie Pettus, Cleatus Pettus, Jack Pettus, Kenneth Pettus, and Gary Wayne Pettus
Visitation will be Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 1:00 P.M.-3:00 P.M. at Killen Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 P.M. at the church with Bro. Stan Dean officiating. Burial will be in Richardson Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Melvin Pettus, David Pettus, Ricky Pettus, Anthony Pettus, Marion Pettus, Richard Elliot, and Tim Pettus.
Honorary pallbearers will be Don Strait, Dustin Strait, Luke Pettus, Cody Pettus, Derance Smith, Leonidus Weaver, Andrew Weaver, Mike Des Ruisseaux, Travis Hannah, Jim Pettus, Anthony Vinson, Gatlan Vinson, and the Elders of Killen Church of Christ.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
