Tony Edward Garner, age 60, passed away April 23, 2022 at his home in Prospect.
Tony was born January 6, 1962 to the late James Edward and Florence Allean Rose Garner.
He is also preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Garner, his wives, Sheila Tankersley White and Sandy Garner, and his step son Jake Marlow.
He is survived by his daughter, Sheena Garner of Pulaski, his sons, James Carson Garner of Goodspring and Braden Garner of Ardmore, his step daughter, Beth Harmon of Ardmore, his step son, Josh Marlow of Prospect, his sisters, Wanda Morse and husband William of Elkton, Deborah Tankersley and husband Joe of Prospect, Sheila Davis of Prospect, and Lisa Garner Titchnell of Birmingham, his granddaughter, Landon Garner, and his loving best friend, Terina Mars.
Visitation with the family will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2022 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home, where Funeral Services will begin at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery.
