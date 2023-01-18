Tony Movari Jamison, 28, of Iron City, TN, passed away January 14, 2023. Tony was Fork Lift Operator at WestRock Packaging. He was a native of West Columbia, South Carolina and played football for the Loretto Mustangs.
Tony is survived by:
Wife: Holly Jamison
Mother: Laura Holt
Biological mother: Verna Jamison
Father: Tony Bovain
Daughters: Julianna and Kennedi Jamison
Brother: Tyler Jamison
Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Steven Morgan officiating. Burial will be in Wade Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tevin Mitchell, Austin Wilburn, Chris Brewer, Nathaniel Cox, Devon Pigg, & Brennan.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
