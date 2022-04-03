Travis E. Crews, age 71, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, April 01, 2022, at Meadowbrook Health & Rehabilitation Center in Pulaski, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired security guard for Modine Mfg., and of the Baptist Faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Mamie Franklin Crews.
He is survived by his wife, Liz Crews of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Nathan Crews (Patty) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Paula Williams of Lawrenceburg, TN; three grandchildren, Alix Dabbs, Logan Kerr (Krysten), and Ellison Kate Crews; one great-grandchild, Brinleigh Claire Kerr; one sister, Glenda Hagan of the Fish Trapp Community; and two nieces.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM Sunday, April 03, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Fish Trapp Cemetery at 1:00 PM Monday, April 04, 2022, with Ricky Cotton officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.