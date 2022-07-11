Travis Edward Clark, age 77, of Ethridge, TN passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Leoma, TN, and a retired truck driver. Mr. Clark was also a member of the Teamsters Union Local 402, Mimosa Lodge No. 542, and Thousand Hills Cowboy Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orus and Iva Lee Clark.
He is survived by one daughter, Beverly Fincher (Scott) of Bodenham Community; two sons, Jeff Clark (Kristy) of Leoma, TN, and Joey Clark of Ethridge, TN; two step-children, Donna Tripp of Ethridge, TN, and Steven Patterson of Murfreesboro, TN; two sisters, Carolyn Cobb (Doyle) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Linda Clark Cowart of Carrollton, GA; eight grandchildren, Garrett Fincher (Baylee), Brianna Nutt (Andrew), Maggie Augustin (Patrick), Jake Clark (Carli), Amanda Clark, Brandon Tripp, Waylon Tripp, and Gavin Patterson; and eight great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 14, 2022, with Bill Adams officiating with a masonic service to follow. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.