LOCAL OBITUARY

Travis Edward Clark, age 77, of Ethridge, TN passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his residence.  He was a native of Leoma, TN, and a retired truck driver.  Mr. Clark was also a member of the Teamsters Union Local 402, Mimosa Lodge No. 542, and Thousand Hills Cowboy Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orus and Iva Lee Clark.

He is survived by one daughter, Beverly Fincher (Scott) of Bodenham Community; two sons, Jeff Clark (Kristy) of Leoma, TN, and Joey Clark of Ethridge, TN; two step-children, Donna Tripp of Ethridge, TN, and Steven Patterson of Murfreesboro, TN; two sisters, Carolyn Cobb (Doyle) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Linda Clark Cowart of Carrollton, GA; eight grandchildren, Garrett Fincher (Baylee), Brianna Nutt (Andrew), Maggie Augustin (Patrick), Jake Clark (Carli), Amanda Clark, Brandon Tripp, Waylon Tripp, and Gavin Patterson; and eight great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 14, 2022, with Bill Adams officiating with a masonic service to follow.  Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

To send flowers to the family of Travis Edward Clark, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 13
Visitation
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 14
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 14, 2022
1:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Recommended for you