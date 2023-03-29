Travis Rawdon, age 76, of Summertown, TN passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, owner of By-Pass Pools, and of the Baptist Faith. He loved his family, enjoyed drag racing, classic cars, and hot rods. Mr. Rawdon served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Levi Edwin and Iva Margaret Burleson Rawdon; one brother, Dwayne Rawdon, and one sister, Ruby Walker.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shirley Rawdon of Summertown, TN; one daughter, Wendy Gray (Scottie) of Summertown, TN; one son, Shane Rawdon (Regina) of Summertown, TN; six grandchildren, Zach Gray (Lauren) of Ethridge, TN, Blake Gray (Becca) of Summertown, TN, Daniel Beasley (Ashtyn) of Summertown, TN, Sara Couch (Tanner) of Summertown, TN, Makaylie Schumacher (Bradley), Summertown, TN, and Makenzie Rawdon of Summertown, TN; and ten great-grandchildren, Boone Gray of Ethridge, TN, Clark Gray of Ethridge, TN, Halle Gray of Summertown, TN, Mila Gray of Summertown, TN, Riker Gray (expected July 2023), Lillian Beasley of Summertown, TN, River Couch of Summertown, TN, Myles Couch of Summertown, TN, Addie Schumacher of Summertown, TN, and Archer Schumacher of Summertown, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 30, 2023, with Howard Kitter officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN with full military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
