Travis Wade “Gertie” McMurtrey passed away December 25, 2022, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was a retired sheet metal worker, a member of Local Union #48, and of the Church of Christ faith. He was a loving father, grandfather and friend, who will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include:
Daughter: Karen Skipworth(Jerrold), of Killen
Brothers: Terry Mcmurtrey(Bonita) of Lexington & Harold McMurtrey of Killen
Sister: Patricia Harrison(Leon) of Killen
(4) Grandchildren; (2) great grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Son: Derrick Wade McMurtrey
Parents: William J. & Vernice Cile McMurtrey
Brother: William N. McMurtrey
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00pm at Greenhill Funeral Home.
All that knew him loved him and enjoyed his company,
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
