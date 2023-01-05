LOCAL OBITUARY

Travis Wade “Gertie” McMurtrey passed away December 25, 2022, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.  He was a retired sheet metal worker, a member of Local Union #48, and of the Church of Christ faith.  He was a loving father, grandfather and friend, who will be greatly missed by all.

Survivors include:

            Daughter:  Karen Skipworth(Jerrold), of Killen

            Brothers:  Terry Mcmurtrey(Bonita) of Lexington & Harold McMurtrey of Killen

            Sister:  Patricia Harrison(Leon) of Killen

            (4) Grandchildren;  (2) great grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

            Son:  Derrick Wade McMurtrey

            Parents:  William J. & Vernice Cile McMurtrey

            Brother:  William N. McMurtrey

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00pm at Greenhill Funeral Home.

All that knew him loved him and enjoyed his company,

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.



