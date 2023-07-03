Trent McNabb, age 23, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at his residence. He was a native of Dyersburg, TN, employed with Precision Laser and Manufacturing, and of the Christian Faith. He enjoyed fishing, and working on his truck and ACB650R motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth "Casey" Culver; one brother, Josh Culver; maternal grandmother, Judy Smith; paternal grandparents, Bob and Betty Culver; and great-grandparents, Hershel and Laverne Baker.
He is survived by his mother, Felicia McNabb Bell (David) of Lawrenceburg, TN; fiancée, McKenzye Davern of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Ashley Melton of Dyersburg, TN; one brother, Jace Culver of Dyersburg, TN; maternal grandfather, Ricky McNabb (Rita); uncle, Bruce Culver (Roma); aunt, Amanda Crum; two nephews; dogs, Nala and Luna; cats, Tito and Bear; and many friends.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.