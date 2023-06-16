Troy Michael Leary of Pulaski, TN passed away on June 12th, 2023. He was born on September 11th, 1990 and was 32 years old.
Troy was a loving son, grandson, brother, and friend. He was a cowboy who wore his heart on his sleeve.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 17th, 2023 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The Burial will take place in Giles Memory Gardens in Pulaski, TN.
Troy was preceded in death by his sister, Shauna Leary, Niece, Sunshine Reynolds, and Nephew, Baby Boy Leary.
He is survived by,
His mother, Norma Lane of Welaka, FL
Father, John M. Leary
Daughters, Ashlyn Brook
Ava Lane
Willow Opalene
Savannah Michael
Grandmother, Dona Lane
A host of friends also survive.
