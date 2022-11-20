Trudy Elaine Moore, age 75, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vardie Dare and Etha Mae Stanford Wilburn; one step-son, Jerry Moore; three brothers, Julian Wilburn, Jerry Wilburn, and Kenneth Wilburn; one sister, Marcella Vaughn; and three half-sisters, Ruby Valentine, Marie Hodge, and Melany Gray.
She is survived by two sons, Tharon Moore (Judy) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Scott Moore (Tammy) of Five Points, TN; one daughter, Samantha Childress (Kerry) of Rogersville, AL; two step-sons, Charlie Moore of Loretto, TN, and Doyle Moore (Linda) of Ethridge, TN; one sister, Tina Townsend (Ray) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one half-sister, Grace Pugh of Peoria, IL; one half-brother, Ray Wilburn of Lawrenceburg, TN; sixteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Bishop Chapel Cemetery at 2:00 PM Monday, November 21, 2022, with Mark Nelson officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
